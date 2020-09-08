Colin Kaepernick isn't in the NFL, but memorabilia from his playing days are still highly sought after. According to TMZ Sports, a very rare autographed Colin Kaepernick rookie card is hitting the auction block. The card, which features a piece of a game-worn jersey from Kaepernick, is up on Goldin Auctions.

The owner of the card is selling the piece of history so that he can help raise money for Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights Camp." Half of what it sells for on Goldin Auctions will go towards Kaepernick's charity.

In 2016, the owner of this specific card began purchasing Kaepernick memorabilia after the then San Francisco 49ers quarterback kneeled during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial injustice. In particular, this card hitting the auction is a 2011 Topps Platinum Rookie Patch Autograph Red Refractor card. It is the only one of its kind featuring Kaepernick.

It was originally purchased for around $1,800, but may sell for as much as $25,000 now, according to TMZ Sports.

Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights Camp" has a mission to "advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders."

The auction for the rare Kaepernick card closes later this month and the highest bid is currently $2,400.