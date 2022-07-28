During his press conference Thursday, Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced wide receiver-turned-tight end Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring from the NFL. The 24-year-old plans to go back to school and focus on his education.

The Commanders selected Gandy-Golden in the fourth round (142nd overall), but he spent just two years in the league. During his time in Washington, he had one reception for three yards in 10 games played.

Gandy-Golden's NFL career started with a hamstring injury that left him on injured reserve in October of 2020, though he was placed back on the active roster in December of the same year. In 2021, he bounced between the practice squad and the active roster. Gandy-Golden was working on making the switch from wide receiver to tight end this offseason.

He showed his potential following a solid senior year at Liberty with 1,396 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. He was the second player in Liberty history to record back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and helped lead the school to its first FBS bowl game, the Cure Bowl in 2019.

He pursued a degree in graphic design while at Liberty, but it is not yet known whether he will continue in the graphic design path or go for a new career goal.