Dak Prescott entered the 2021 NFL season coming off ankle and shoulder injuries. Days away from the Cowboys' 2022 opener, he's battling ankle issues again. The veteran quarterback was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to soreness, the team announced, though Prescott clarified afterward the issue stems from a new pair of cleats, assuring reporters he feels "great" overall and will be good to go for Sunday's Week 1 game against the Buccaneers.

"I still feel the best that I've felt in a very, very long time," Prescott said, per the Dallas Morning News, explaining that he was trying new Jordan 11 cleats Thursday and didn't feel comfortable in them. "I'm good to go. I promise you."

Prescott added that he typically wears Jordan 1 cleats and will return to those for Week 1's "Sunday Night Football" opener. He also confirmed the soreness was in his right ankle, the same one he had surgically repaired following a season-ending 2020 injury. His limited practice participation, he said, was a mutual decision to be "very, very cautious" ahead of the season.

Prescott also battled a calf injury partway through the 2021 campaign. Presuming he does start for the Cowboys on Sunday, his mobility will be worth monitoring, especially considering coach Mike McCarthy hinted this offseason that Dallas plans to utilize the quarterback's legs more this season.