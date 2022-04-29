Growing up, Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Tyler Smith overcame Blount's disease, a condition in children that impacts the growth plates around the knee. The disease is caused by an abnormality of a growth plate in one or more bones in the leg.

Children with Blount's disease will have genu varum, a condition where one of both legs bow.

Smith, 21, was bow legged until high school. In high school, the doctors put his legs in cages, had to rebreak his legs and then let them heal properly.

Knowing the medical procedures Smith has endured throughout his life, teams took a close look at him to determine whether he would be productive on the field.

After looking at his medicals, the Cowboys deemed him "fine" and took him at 24th overall in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Smith stands at 6-foot-5 and is 324 pounds, with a 5.02-second 40-yard dash and a 105-inch broad jump. At the scouting combine, he said: "That attacking style, that attacking mentality, that relentless pursuit. I'm just trying to keep everything refined and tight right now."

He had 23 starts in 25 at Tulsa and could see time playing as tackle or guard.

The Cowboys need help on offensive line and the addition of Smith will help fill a much needed hole.