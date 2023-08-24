This past weekend, Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was reportedly arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Unfortunately, this is not Williams' first brush with the law as a member of "America's Team."

Last December, Williams was involved in a two-car accident, which led to an arrest warrant. It was discovered that Williams was speeding up to 98 miles per hour, and his driving landed him and the other driver in the hospital.

The Cowboys initially declined comment on Williams' most recent arrest. That is, until team owner Jerry Jones offered some surprising comments of his own.

"Well first of all, I'm seeing that he is as -- which is more often the case than not -- this sounds a little hollow -- but he does and is ... maturing," Jones said, via FOX4. "And he is. What was he going, 66 miles an hour? So he's 34 miles an hour less this year than he was last year. 98 to 66. So that's improvement."

Despite the controlled substance and weapon charges, Jones points to the fact that Williams wasn't driving as fast as evidence of maturity. It was probably not the best time for a joke, but Jones is going to speak his mind.

Williams, now 24 years old, was selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss. In 15 games played last season, he recorded 22 combined tackles, four sacks and three fumble recoveries.