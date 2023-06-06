A lot of people have been talking about the Tennessee Titans reportedly looking into trading Derrick Henry, but these rumors are not something the running back has spent time thinking about. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, Henry said right now he is focused on the job at hand and is not worrying about any past, present or future trade discussions.

Henry said he has spent time getting to know general manager Ran Carthon, who was hired earlier this year.

"Talking to [Carthon], meeting him in person," the 29-year-old said (via Turron Davenport). "I've put a face with the name. Just doing all of those things. When we get here, when we get to football, we're not worried about that other stuff."

This is the first time Henry has addressed "that other stuff." He did not comment on the trade discussions when they were first brought to the surface in March.

Carthon said no team reached out about trading for Henry.

Henry joined the Titans in 2016 when they drafted him in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick. Henry was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2020, is a three-time Pro Bowler, a two-time league rushing yards leader and is a two-time NFL rushing touchdowns leader.