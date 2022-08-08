Miami Dolphins wide receiver Preston Williams has made it known he wants his role on the team to change, and his request may turn into a new team for the 25-year-old. According to Sports Illustrated, the Dolphins have spoken with other teams about a trade that would include Williams.

The undrafted player has been with the team for three years, but is currently unhappy with his playing time.

"I just feel like I'm not getting the opportunities that I deserve, simply scripted-wise, not being on the field-wise," Williams told the media last week (via Dolphins Wire). "[I want] opportunities to show that I can beat my man."

Williams said he had a conversion about this topic with new head coach Mike McDaniel during OTAs.

"The only specific thing I asked him was 'I just want my opportunity,'" Williams recounted. "[McDaniel] said, 'You'll get your opportunity.' I just want him to make him a man of his word, that's all."

Williams played in eight games and started three last season, the least amount of games he had started in his three-year career. In three seasons, he has recorded 56 receptions for 787 yards and seven touchdowns. He had zero touchdowns last year.

The Dolphins have made moves this offseason as far as their offense is concerned, most notably adding star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The team is not short on wideouts, with Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Trent Sherfield, Cedrick Wilson, Mohamed Sanu and rookie Erik Ezukanma all hoping to have major roles on the offense.



With Williams not happy and the team with other go-to guys, it seems as if the team is shopping Williams to see what value he has that could work in Miami's favor.

Wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. has also been a part of trade talks, per Sports Illustrated.

Bowden began his career with the Raiders, who selected him in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He did not spend much time with Raider nation, however, as he was traded to Miami before his rookie year even began.

Bowden did not play last year because he was on injured reserve. He had 28 receptions for 211 yards in 2020.