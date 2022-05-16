New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees hung up his cleats last March and accepted a job as an analyst for NBC. This weekend, it was reported Brees would not be working for NBC in 2022, and the former quarterback took to Twitter to address his future. He said that the reports were not accurate, while adding that he could return to the field.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I'm currently undecided," Brees tweeted. "I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I'll let you know."

If we are going to take Brees' comments on returning to football seriously, then we will have to do the same for his thoughts on joining the pickleball tour. The 43-year-old surely misses playing football, but who would he play for if he were to return? The Saints signed Jameis Winston to a multi-year extension this offseason, signed Andy Dalton to serve as his backup and still have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on roster as well. Could Brees come back wearing a different uniform?

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

It's tough to tell if Brees is very serious about a return to football, but after bringing it up in his tweet, questions will begin to be asked. If he does return to the field, maybe Brees would be best suited to wait until a spot opens up in the middle of the season. When Brees announced his retirement last year, he did so as the NFL's all-time leader in career passing yards, completions and completion percentage. He has five All-Pro honors to his name, two Offensive Player of the Year awards and was Super Bowl XLIV MVP.