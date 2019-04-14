Dwayne Haskins to visit Giants next week amid rumors of first-round slide

It wasn't all that long ago that it looked like Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins could potentially be the first passer off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft. It now seems all but sure that Oklahoma's Kyler Murray will get that honor, while Haskins will have to wait.

Peter King even reported last week that Haskins' stock is falling -- so far that he might actually be the fourth quarterback drafted. Keeping in mind that such a report could easily be a team selling smokescreens in order to land Haskins themselves, it's worth noting that visits the former Buckeye is taking.

He went to Washington (No. 15) and Denver (No. 10) last week, and next up is the New York Giants, who own the No. 6 and No. 17 overall picks in the first round.

Dwayne Haskins told me this afternoon that he will visit the New York Giants this week. He visited the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos last week. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) April 14, 2019

Everybody in and around the NFL seems to think the Giants need a new quarterback except for Giants general manager Dave Gettleman and Giants quarterback Eli Manning, so who knows what the deal is with this Haskins meeting. Maybe they want to bait a team to move up and grab him so their preferred player drops. Maybe they actually do want him and Gettleman's confidence in Manning has been the smokescreen. Nothing is real during draft season, after all.

More likely, they're just trying to get their work done on the passers near the top of the draft, since even if they really do have confidence in Manning this year, they have to know his career is coming to an end soon given his age. If they can land Haskins with one of their two first-rounders, perhaps they can finally develop a real succession plan.