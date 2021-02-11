Reports have indicated for weeks now that Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles are bound for a breakup, with the team reportedly fielding -- and, now, proactively initiating -- trade conversations regarding the quarterback. And yet, days after Super Bowl weekend whispers of an impending deal, no move seems imminent. That's in part because the Eagles aren't getting what they're looking for in return for the former MVP candidate. And franchise legend Ron Jaworski claims to know the best offer they've gotten.

"The Eagles and (general manager) Howie Roseman are trying to prop Carson Wentz up to create the best value," the former Eagles QB told 6 ABC's Jeff Skversky on Thursday. "The talk is (them trying to get) a No. 1, almost similar to what Detroit got (in) the Jared Goff situation ... That won't happen here. That will not happen. My understanding is that the Colts have offered two second-round draft choices, maybe a third or fourth somewhere down the road. That appears to be the best offer ... the best actual offer that has been made."

Indianapolis has long been the most popular destination among speculated landing spots for Wentz, not only because the Colts have a dire and admitted need for a new QB, but because Wentz has a friendly and successful history under coach Frank Reich, his former Eagles offensive coordinator. Colts GM Chris Ballard, meanwhile, hasn't denied that Indy has explored Wentz as a potential trade target, with multiple reports suggesting the Colts and Bears are the perceived front-runners in talks for the former Pro Bowler.

According to Jaworski, however, the Eagles appear adamant about getting at least one first-round pick back for Wentz. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported in January that Philadelphia would likely seek a minimum of a first-rounder in exchange for the QB. For what it's worth, assuming the Colts picked in a similar spot in the 2022 draft, a pair of second-rounders would be the rough equivalent of a late first-rounder, as PhillyVoice's Jimmy Kempski notes.

As for the possibility of Philly holding firm and ultimately welcoming Wentz back in 2021, even though the QB reportedly prefers a fresh start elsewhere? Jaworski doesn't see it, telling Skversky the two sides' relationship "has really gone off the rails."