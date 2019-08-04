Ed Reed accidentally thanks Bill Belichick during his Hall of Fame speech and John Harbaugh's reaction is priceless

Former Ravens safety Ed Reed thanked a lot of people during his speech at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, and as it turns out, he also thanked at least one person who he didn't mean to thank, which led to a priceless reaction from John Harbaugh.

Reed started off his speech by thanking multiple people in the Ravens' organization including owner Steve Bisciotti, former general manager Ozzie Newsome and coach John Harbaugh. Reed apparently also planned to give a shout out to former Ravens coach Brian Billick -- who coached Reed for six years in Baltimore -- but instead, Billick never got the shout out due to a slight slip of the tongue from Reed.

"There's no place like BALTIMORE," Reed said to start his speech. "I'd like to thank that organization: Steve Bisciotti, Ozzie Newsome, Coach Belichick, his staff, Coach Harbs, his staff. It's too many people to mention. I know I'm going to miss some people, but I love all y'all guys."

Belichick was in attendance for the festivities in Canton on Saturday and he was probably as shocked as anyone to hear his name called. Although we didn't get to see Belichick's reaction, we did get to see Harbaugh react to the accidental thanking and his face says it all.

John Harbaugh was pretty surprised to hear Bill Belichick get thanked during Ed Reed's Hall of Fame speech. NFL Network

That is the look of a baffled man.

Bisciotti also had a puzzled look on his face. At first, he was smiling after Reed mentioned his name, but then that smile quickly disappeared after Belichick's name came up, which you can see in the video below.

The reactions when Ed Reed thanks Bill Belichick pic.twitter.com/h7bUE0jhJL — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) August 4, 2019

Of course, Reed probably won't regret thanking Belichick and that's because he's gunning to get a job on the Patriots' coaching staff.

Also, there's a good chance that no one is going to remember Reed's gaffe and that's because all anyone is talking about right now is how perfect his bust was. For more from the enshrinement ceremony, be sure to click here and read our recap.