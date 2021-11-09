All athletes have haters. It's just the name of the game. Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has new haters that filed complaints against him to the FCC.

Three complaints against Eli come after he put up his middle finger up during a Manning Cast, which he does during "Monday Night Football" with brother and NFL Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

According to TMZ, here is what was said in one of the complaints:

"On ESPN 'Monday Night Football' Eli Manning used profane gestures that were despicable and unacceptable and fines should be levied. Young Americans should never be exposed to something like that, it was disgusting,"

Another person wrote in: "Mr. Manning's actions are offensive to me as a viewer. It was also offensive as a Philadelphia native and sports fan. There was young children watching that broadcast last evening."

The Sept. 27 middle finger controversy all began when the two Manning brothers were discussing Philadelphia Eagles fans with former Eagle Chris Long on their broadcast.

Eli told the story of a young Birds fan flipping him the double bird at a game and Peyton encouraged him to give a visual of what happened.

Eli said, "You're getting the double bird right away from a 9-year-old kid," to which Peyton responded, "Do it, do it."

"I would give the bird — I don't know, can we do that? I'm sure you can blur that out, right?" Eli asked.

Well, ESPN did not in fact blur it out, hence the backlash from some football fans. The Manning brothers apologized shortly after for the gesture, but no other punishments have been put in place.