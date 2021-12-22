Two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning was right all along. Eli, along with his brother Peyton Manning, discussed the habits of Eagles fans back in late September on a broadcast of the "Manningcast" during Monday Night Football. Eli gave an example of how he used to be treated by Eagles fans, and stuck up both his middle fingers at the broadcast camera -- a stunt he had to apologize for.

Manning now has the proof he needs to defend his claims. On Tuesday night, the Eagles faced the Washington Football Team and a screengrab from the game broadcast showed a Birds fan, you guessed it, flipping off the camera with two middle fingers.

Eli caught wind of this and took to Twitter to write, "I told you so!"

Eli played in the NFC East, so he was guaranteed to run into Philly fans twice a year during the season. Naturally he is well-versed in what the fans are typically up to in the stands.

After Eli put up his middle fingers on live television in September, he had to walk back his actions.

"Alright, alright, sorry," he said. "Earlier, I gave the double bird. I guess that's frowned upon, so I apologize if I offended anybody. I thought — that a 9-year-old did to me, I thought I could do it back."

Most laughed off the gesture, but Eli was hit with some FCC complaints over the move.