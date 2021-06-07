Britt Reid, a former Chiefs assistant and the son of Kansas City coach Andy Reid, pled not guilty on Monday after being charged with driving while intoxicated in April. Just days before the Chiefs played the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Britt Reid hit two cars on an entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium. The collision left a young child critically injured.

The judge has allowed Reid to resume driving with restrictions that include a special interlock device that will require him to pass a Breathalyzer-type test before his vehicle will start.

According to police, Reid was driving about 84 mph prior to the collision. He had a blood alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash (the legal limit is 0.08). Ariel Young, the 5-year-old child who was in one of the cars struck by Reid's vehicle, suffered a traumatic brain injury. Reid underwent emergency surgery for his groin following the collision.

Reid did not travel with the Chiefs for Super Bowl LV and was placed on administrative leave on February 11 before the team decided to let Reid's contract expire. Andy Reid addressed the accident shortly after his team's 31-9 loss to the Buccaneers.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life," Andy Reid said, via ESPN's Adam Teicher. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that."

Britt Reid first joined the NFL as a member of the Eagles' coaching staff in 2009 under his father's tenure as head coach. He spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Temple before joining the Chiefs' staff in 2013. In Kansas City, he served as the team's offensive quality control coach, assistant defensive line coach, defensive line coach, and outside linebackers coach.

Reid pleaded guilty in 2007 to gun and drug charges stemming from a road-rage dispute, which included carrying a firearm without a license. He was sentenced to eight to 23 months in prison. He also pleaded guilty to DUI and drug charges from a separate incident later that year.