Jalen Reagor understands the situation he's in. He's not oblivious.

Reagor has been through many trials and tribulations through his two seasons in the NFL. This one hasn't been any easier as he's trying to keep his future in the league intact. In addition to losing his grandmother, Reagor also lost his best friend, NFL cornerback Jeff Gladney, in a car crash this past May.

Reagor has embraced a new perspective after everything his offseason. His play will take care of the rest.

"I'm putting my head down and going to work, (and) not really worrying about anything," Reagor said. "I was just focused on myself. I'm here mentally now. It's easy to be out here physically. That's a little part of the game.

"Whether I do something good or bad, it's up and down, it doesn't matter. Ultimately on Sunday, I wear the jersey. You've got to go through it to get through it."

It's easy to believe Reagor is an afterthought this Philadelphia Eagles camp. The Eagles added talent to the wide receiver position with A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal, adding to the young core of 2021 first-round pick DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins. All four are ahead of Reagor on the depth chart, which is typically expected after Reagor has just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons.

Reagor went from roster lock to battling for a spot on the team, along the way showcasing conflicts of immaturity on social media. Three years in the NFL takes a toll on the body and mind, but Reagor is taking this year in stride.

He's loose and confident, similar to the player the Eagles were impressed with enough two years ago to take him in the first round.

"It's a humbling experience, because you go from a first-rounder to you're battling," Reagor said. "But I like challenges.

"We've got a helluva room and there is competition in there. Obviously, people have their jobs and some people don't, some people fighting. You've just got to come in and when people go down, you step up and just be ready when it's your time."

Listed as the first team kickoff and punt returner on the depth chart, special teams is the ticket for Reagor to make the Eagles. He's hoping for more going forward, knowing there's one way to ensure he stays in Philadelphia.

"I want to be here for the rest of my career, but it's a business," Reagor said. "It's a business of production."