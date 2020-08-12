Watch Now: George Kittle Reflects On Super Bowl LIV And How It's Motivating ( 3:16 )

Months into long-term contract negotiations, George Kittle and the San Francisco 49ers have yet to reach an agreement, with the All-Pro tight end apparently refuting a Wednesday report that the Niners will announce a six-year extension this week. Both sides are, however, making increased progress toward a new deal, according to NFL Network and NBC Sports Bay Area.

One report cited a single anonymous source Wednesday in suggesting Kittle and the 49ers had agreed to a six-year extension, but Kittle himself quickly pumped the brakes on news of an agreed-to deal on Twitter.

NFL Network's Mike Silver indicated the 49ers are "making progress" on a lucrative deal that would likely make Kittle the NFL's highest-paid tight end, while NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco wrote that the two sides have reached "a couple of key junctures in their negotiations" and made "healthier progress" in talks.

Maiocco previously told CBS Sports' Pick Six NFL Podcast in June that Kittle's extension could net the Pro Bowler at least $17 million per season -- a number that would not only reset the tight end market but put Kittle on par with some of the game's highest-paid receivers. Kittle's agent, Jack Bechta, has also called the 26-year-old Iowa product a "unicorn" -- or unique for his position -- and publicly declared that he's pursuing money never seen by the TE market.