The Green Bay Packers have fallen flat through the first nine games of the NFL season. They are 3-6, and now some are speculating that quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be benched. Even one of Rodgers' former teammates, Greg Jennings, says Green Bay might have to give Jordan Love more opportunities.

On a recent episode of "The Carton Show," Jennings was asked whether the Packers should consider benching Rodgers. Jennings, noting Green Bay's difficult schedule in the next few weeks, said Love needs to become the starter if the wheels fall off for the Packers.

"Of course," Jennings said. "Sooner rather than later. Look at their schedule. In the next three games, you've got the Cowboys coming in this week, you've got the Titans coming in a few days later, and then you've got to go to Philly to face the Eagles. I believe, if they lose two out of these three games, which they could lose all three, it's done. You've got to see what Jordan Love can do. You've got to give him an opportunity."

Jennings is not the only former Packer who has acknowledged the possibility of benching Rodgers. Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler has said the Packers should sit Rodgers in favor of Love if the team loses its next three contests.

"After that point, if you've lost those games, you've got to get Jordan Love in there at some point, because there's no playoffs," Butler said. "I mean, there's no playoffs, you're not in the playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play because you can't get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you're going to have in a few years."

Rodgers has not been the biggest reason for the Packers' struggles, but he hasn't played up to his usual standards. Rodgers has completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,091 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Love was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he has only played in eight games while starting in one. If the Packers do fall out of the playoff race, they may want to see what the former first-round pick can do.