Fans had to wait a little longer before seeing the official start to the NFL's 2022 season. "Adverse" weather caused the start of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game to be pushed back from its original 8 p.m. ET start. The game is slated to kickoff at 8:40 p.m.

Thunder and heavy rainfall began to hit Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium shortly before kickoff. But by around 8:20, the storm began to clear which prompted the players to return to the field. Fans also returned to their seats after being told to reach shelter.

The sun also re-appeared shortly after the players resumed their pregame stretch, creating a scenic backdrop.

Thursday marked the first time Derek Carr and Davante Adams went through teammates at the NFL level. The duo enjoyed a successful partnership during their time together at Fresno State.

Thursday night's game is a homecoming for Josh McDaniels, who played high school football in the stadium where he will coach his first game as the Raiders' head coach.