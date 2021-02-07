It's here: Super Bowl LV is a matter of hours away, and it's down to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs for this year's Lombardi Trophy. We've got Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in one corner, and Tom Brady and Bruce Arians in the other. Defending champions versus the champion in Brady, who's going for a record seventh NFL championship. Who's going to take the 55th Super Bowl? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, as the Bucs prepare to become the first team to play the big game in their own stadium and Mahomes looks to become the youngest quarterback to win multiple titles, you'll want to be sure you check out all the special pregame Super Bowl coverage planned at CBS Sports HQ.

This year, both on and ahead of Super Sunday, CBS Sports is offering extensive access to pregame Super Bowl coverage, complete with live news, analysis, expert predictions and much more. Below you'll find everything you need to know to tune in:

How to watch Super Bowl pregame coverage

CBS Sports HQ, the free 24/7 streaming sports news network, is currently available on CBSSports.com; the CBS Sports App for key connected TV devices (including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Roku); the CBS Sports mobile app for iOS and Android; CBSN; and the CBS All Access subscription service. To watch CBS Sports HQ, simply click here.

CBS Sports HQ will be live from Tampa during the week leading up to CBS Sports' live stream of the game. Beginning Monday, Feb. 1, CBS Sports HQ will deliver on-site programming and reports throughout each day, and on game day will stream live pre-game coverage, plus post-game analysis and highlights.

Starting at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 7, CBS Sports' streaming coverage will also be available to viewers across an expanded lineup of platforms and devices, including unauthenticated at CBSSports.com and on the CBS Sports app for OTT devices and services, smart TVs and mobile devices.

How to watch Super Bowl LV

Date: Sunday, Feb. 7

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Stream: FREE on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.