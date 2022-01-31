Rich Bisaccia might be on his way out of Las Vegas. The Raiders special teams coordinator saw his interim tag removed this week, but not replaced with a full-time designation as head coach, with that honor going to former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels on the heels of the organization hiring Dave Ziegler as general manager -- another transplant from the Patriots. This puts the future of Bisaccia in question, and there's at least one team who'd like to speak with him in regards to their vacancy at head coach, and that's the Jacksonville Jaguars.

One day after the conclusion of NFL Championship Sunday, it's been revealed that the Jaguars will interview Bisaccia for their lead role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, making him yet another late entrant in their race. The other is Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell but, due to NFL rules, the Jaguars cannot interview O'Connell until after Super Bowl LVI, because they didn't initiate a first interview during divisional playoff week.

So while they wait to speak to O'Connell, and having already spoken with several other candidates that include Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator and former Jaguars seventh-overall pick Byron Leftwich, Bisaccia will get his shot at impressing Trent Baalke and owner Shad Kahn (and/or vice versa).

Bisaccia also has interest elsewhere in the league, one example being the Chicago Bears, who reportedly would love to add him to Matt Eberflus' staff as special teams coordinator. There is something to be said for Bisaccia finally wanting to try his hand at leading his own team though, and especially after seeing the impressive job he did in taking a shattered Raiders club and reforming it into a playoff team amid wave upon wave of controversy.



Time will tell if he gets that opportunity in 2022, now that the Raiders have chosen to go full Boston at head coach and GM.