Very few players were more successful in 2022 than Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. He had a breakout season as a passer, and was an inner-circle MVP candidate for basically the entire season. He led the Eagles to the No. 1 seed in the NFC and an appearance in the Super Bowl, where despite the loss he played one of the best games of his career.

But Hurts is done with all of that. He's moving on.

"Thinking about it holistically, last year is over," Hurts said this week, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Anything that we were able to do last year … nothing that's been done prior will get us to where we want to be now."

The Eagles are expected to again be one of the NFL's best teams in 2023, and while their quarterback doesn't want to dwell on last season, he does think they can take some lessons from it and use those as a springboard to success this year and in the future.

"There are a ton of experiences that we documented and deposited in the bank to learn from -- that we will learn from and have learned from -- but it's a day-by-day thing," he said. "It's the truth. Every team has their own opportunity to do something special, and this is a whole entire new team. It's something I've embraced. It takes a special type of discipline to achieve what you want to achieve. You have to completely reset that but also allow the things you've experienced to fuel you, fuel that fire, and grow."

Hurts himself has grown with each passing season, and he was rewarded handsomely earlier this offseason with a monster contract extension. The Eagles will need him to continue growing as that contract hits the books, as the terrific roster they have built will surely thin out as players age and Hurts begins making more money. With the type of mindset he has, it's easy to see why they bet on that happening.