Following the Philadelphia Eagles' 20-16 victory over the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Landover, Maryland, quarterback Jalen Hurts was almost swept up in an avalanche of fans that came cascading down through a broken barrier as the quarterback attempted to leave the field. The NFL has reportedly begun looking into the incident, while several Eagles fans who tumbled are disputing that stadium staffers offered them medical assistance. Now, Hurts himself is asking for action.

According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero, the second-year signal-caller penned a letter to the Washington Football Team and the NFL, asking what kind of action will be taken after what Hurts described as a "near-tragic incident" occurred.

"However, while I displayed a calm composure, I understand the severity of what happened and am extremely concerned for the well-being of the fans and media," Hurts wrote. "As a result, I would like to know what safeguards the NFL and the Washington Football Team are implementing to prevent this from ever occurring in the future."

Sunday night, Washington released a statement saying that to their knowledge, everyone involved was offered onsite medical evaluation. However, four of the fans who fell through the collapsed railing told ESPN's Tim McManus that they suffered injury.

"They didn't ask if anyone was hurt," 26-year-old fan Andrew Collins told McManus, "and they sure as hell didn't ask if anybody needed medical attention. The only thing the staff said to us was to get the 'F' off the field."

Hurts expects a response from Washington or the NFL, as he closed his letter saying he looks forward to hearing back.