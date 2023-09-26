Jalen Hurts didn't have the prettiest of outings for the Philadelphia Eagles in Monday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hurts did earn the win, and made some history in the process.

Hurts won his 10th consecutive road start, joining Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks at the age of 25 or younger to win that many consecutive road starts. Mahomes won 11 straight road starts in 2019-2020 while Jackson won 10 straight in 2019-2020 as well. Hurts can tie Mahomes with a victory in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, the next time the Eagles are on the road.

While Hurts needs one victory to catch Mahomes, he is the first Eagles quarterback in franchise history to win 10 consecutive road games -- breaking Donovan McNabb's record. McNabb won nine consecutive road games in 2000-2001 and 2003-2004 for the Eagles.

Hurts is 20-1 in his last 21 starts, joining Jim McMahon, Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, and Patrick Mahomes as the only quarterbacks to go 20-1 in a 21-start span in the Super Bowl era.

Hurts also rushed for his 29th career touchdown in the win, the most ever for a quarterback through his first 50 career games (Hurts has only played 48). He also has 34 career rushing touchdowns (including postseason), the most ever by a quarterback in Eagles history. Hurts passed Randall Cunningham's previous record of 33 (McNabb is third with 32).

Even though Hurts didn't have a great day throwing the ball (23 of 37, 277 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions), the Eagles still won the game in convincing fashion. All Hurts does is win.