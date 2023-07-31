Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey went down with a knee injury during a training camp session on Thursday, and unfortunately required surgery that will knock him out for a big portion of the 2023 season. The veteran underwent a full meniscus repair Friday, and is expected to be sidelined until December. Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Monday no additional damage was found beyond the torn meniscus.

Ramsey, meanwhile, is itching to move past the injury and motivated on accelerating his return timeline, making sure he's back before December, according to McDaniel.

"He's immediately, 'Tell me whatever the timeline is and I'm gonna beat it by a month," McDaniel said Monday, via Pro Football Network. "What I like about that is, thankfully, we have a training staff that really does a good job of protecting players against themselves. So I know that he won't be rushed.

"I know one thing: When Jalen is back on the field this year, he's going to be 100% Jalen Ramsey. So I'm fired up about that. As a team, we make sure that the team he comes back to does everything they can to be the best version of themselves."

Ramsey was optimistic after the surgery he would be back in 2023, a good sign for the Dolphins.

"Surgery went well," Ramsey tweeted Friday afternoon. "To my teammates & fans, thank you for the prayers and support!! I promise I will attack this rehab and be back stronger than ever… this will just part of the greater story down the stretch! Adversity is opportunity! God is so great!"

This procedure was reportedly the best long-term health option for Ramsey, and could lengthen his career. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed the non-contact injury to Ramsey's meniscus on Friday, and said that once the surgery had concluded, there will be a clearer timeline for his return. McDaniel also said Ramsey addressed the team following the injury.

"What was the most amazing thing about the whole thing was the way Jalen responded," McDaniel told reporters. "He spoke to the team yesterday and it is really moved a lot of people. He first let everybody know how much he appreciated this team and how this team has accepted him and how he has been in the league for a little bit and how he knows that what we're doing here is special.

"One of the things that he said that was real cool for everybody was he told all of his teammates not to worry and not to feel sorry for him. Whatever timeline the doctors give him, he's going after that timeline and trying to flex that they'll beat it and that he realistically couldn't be more committed and excited to join the team again this year whenever that is."

Ramsey tweeted hours after suffering the injury:

Ramsey was reportedly guarding Tyreek Hill in coverage when the injury occurred. After being evaluated by trainers, Ramsey reportedly hobbled to the cart and was taken back to the facility. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland said he talked to Ramsey for a bit after the play, and that they are naturally worried about him, per Cameron Wolfe.

Ramsey was traded from the Los Angeles Rams to the Dolphins earlier this offseason for a third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, sending the Florida State product back to the Sunshine State. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft is a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and Super Bowl LVI champion.