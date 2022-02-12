Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals look to continue their magical season when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Chase has been a breath of fresh air for the Bengals and their aerial attack. The 2021 first-round pick immediately turned this young Bengals receiving core into one of the best in the league. He's clearly one of the league's rising starts, and he's also one of the more popular options being targeted in Super Bowl prop bets this year.

The latest 2022 Super Bowl prop odds from Caesars Sportsbook list the over-under for Chase receiving yards at 78.5, and you can also get +1200 betting Chase to win the Super Bowl 2022 MVP.

Top Ja'Marr Chase prop picks for Rams vs. Bengals

One of the 2022 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Chase goes over 78.5 receiving yards (-115). Chase had a magnificent rookie campaign. He grabbed 81 passes and was fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,455), third in touchdowns (13) and second in yards per reception (18). He has gone over 100 receiving yards in seven of the 20 games he's played in.

The LSU product has shown his ability to take games over. Chase has logged two games with more than 200 yards. In a regular-season matchup against the Baltimore Ravens, he had eight catches for 201 yards and a score. Chase finished with a whopping 25.1 yards per reception and caught a pass over the middle and took it to 82 yards to the house. SportsLine's model is projecting an 80-yard game for Chase on Sunday, making the over the clear value play for this Super Bowl prop.

