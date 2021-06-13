Jerome Baker will be staying in Miami for the foreseeable future. The veteran linebacker has come to terms with the Dolphins on a three-year extension worth $39 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The extension also comes with $28.4 million guaranteed.

The 24-year-old Baker was the Dolphins' third-round pick in the 2018 draft. He put up solid numbers during his first two seasons before enjoying a breakout campaign in 2020. In 16 games (11 starts) at right inside linebacker, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound Baker logged 112 tackles (seven for loss), seven sacks, and two forced fumbles for the Dolphins. Baker's play was a big reason why Miami's defense finished sixth in the NFL in scoring, first in third down efficiency and seventh in red zone efficiency. The Dolphins, on the strength of their defense, finished with a 10-6 record during Brian Flores' second season on the sideline.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Baker played college football about two hours south at Ohio State. He tallied 155 tackles during his final two seasons in Columbus while helping the Buckeyes capture two Big Ten titles and a victory in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

An activate participant at Dolphins OTAs, Baker recently expressed his desire to stay with the Dolphins. Baker had been entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"I want to play here for the rest of my career. I love it here," Baker said, via NFL.com. "I love the fans. I love the organization. I love everybody here. Yeah, I definitely see myself playing here for a long time."

Flores recently lauded Baker's overall improvement since their first season together in 2019.

"Jerome has made a lot of improvements and has gotten better in really all areas," Flores said. "I think he's tough, he's smart, he's competitive, he loves to play, he's team-first. He's really gotten better in every area – pass coverage, run defense, really across the board. He's a very good player. We're excited about working with him and he's a team guy. I think that's the thing I liked most about him is he's a team player. He wants to win and we're excited to have him."