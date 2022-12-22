A red-hot offense faces one of the league's best defenses on Thursday Night Football when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars (6-8) are coming off an impressive 40-34 overtime victory against the Cowboys last Sunday. Their offense has been clicking, as they have posted four victories over their past six games. The Jets (7-7) have been relying on the league's third-best defense, but it hasn't been enough to overcome the team's troubles. Their 20-17 loss to the Lions in Week 15 was their third straight and fifth in their past seven games. Both teams are within one game of moving into the AFC playoff picture and will be desperate for victory.

Jets vs. Jaguars spread: Jets -2.5

Jets vs. Jaguars Over/Under: 36.5 points

Jets vs. Jaguars money line: Jacksonville +115, New York -135

JAX: Jaguars are averaging 27 points over the past six games

NYJ: Jets have allowed more than 20 just once in their past six games

Why the Jets can cover

New York is 6-0 against the spread after an ATS loss, and the defense should be able to slow down the hot Jaguars offense. The Jets allow just 305 yards per game, third-fewest in the NFL, and just 194 through the air. They also yield just 19 points per contest, while the Jags allow 23. Quinnen Williams, who has 11 sacks this season, is better than 50/50 to play after missing last week, and the team has 39 sacks. A secondary led by stellar rookie Sauce Gardner has 12 interceptions, and Gardner and fellow cornerback D.J. Reed have broken up 27 passes.

The home team is 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings, and the Jets run game dominated in the last meeting. New York rushed for 273 yards, with Michael Carter leading the way with 118 yards. Quarterback Zach Wilson ran for 91 yards on just four carries, including a 52-yard touchdown run. The backup, who is expected to start again in place of injured Mike White, threw for 317 yards and two touchdowns last week. He should have extra motivation with Trevor Lawrence, the only player taken ahead of him in last year's draft, under center for the Jaguars. See which team to pick here.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville is 6-7-1 against the spread, but 4-2 in its past six. Trevor Lawrence has been playing at a high level over that six-game span and leads an offense that averages 24 points. The unit ranks in the league's top 10 in both rushing and passing. Lawrence has almost 1,700 passing yards and 14 TD passes in those six games. He threw for 280 yards in the meeting with New York last year, a 26-21 loss that ended with a Jets goal-line stand. Lawrence threw for 318 yards and four TDs last week, his third game over 300 yards in his past four.

The Jaguars are 3-0-1 ATS in their past four conference games, and Zay Jones has joined receiver Christian Kirk to form a strong receiving duo. Jones has 415 receiving yards over the past five games, topping 100 twice. Kirk leads the team with 73 receptions for 966 yards and seven TDs. The Jags average 4.9 per rush, the sixth-best mark in the league, and running back Travis Etienne has 917 rushing yards (5.0 per carry). The defense has struggled on third down (29th in NFL) so it gives up yardage (27th), but New York is 26th in third-down conversion rate at 35%. See which team to pick here.

