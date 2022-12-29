Fresh off clinching a spot in the NFL playoffs, the Los Angeles Chargers are getting healthy at just the right time. On Thursday, the club designated star pass rusher Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window. He'll be able to participate in practice with the team for up to three weeks without counting against the active roster, but can also now be activated at any point. Bosa will return to practice Thursday, the team confirmed.

Bosa has been sidelined since for the bulk of the regular season and last played back in Week 3 against the Jaguars. He departed that game due to a groin injury and has been out ever since. To that point, Bosa had posted seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

The 27-year-old is one of the top pass-rushing weapons in the NFL, so this is quite the addition the Chargers are getting at this stage of the season. The four-time Pro Bowl selection has four double-digit sack seasons to his name, including a 10.5 campaign in 2021 that also featured seven forced fumbles.

It's unclear specifically when the Chargers will elect to activate Bosa, and whether or not they'll look to get him some in-game reps before the postseason. L.A. finishes out the regular season at SoFi Stadium against the Rams in Week 17 and then travels to Denver to face the Broncos in the Week 18 finale. After that, they'll be on the road somewhere for Wild Card Weekend.