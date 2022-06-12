The Green Bay Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which raised questions and brought drama surrounding the team's longterm plans with Aaron Rodgers. Rumors continued last season that Rodgers would be leaving Green Bay, but after he signed a four-year, $200 million extension with the team this offseason, Love will have to wait for any possible starting job.

There was a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Packers, with talks the team may even trade Love, but the dust settled and we know QB1 and QB2 are staying at Lambeau Field this season.

Love says right now he is not worried about what team he will be with in the future and how long he will stay in Green Bay, and instead just has the mindset on improving.

"I can't control what's going on, I have no idea what might happen," Love said via the Wisconsin State Journal. "So rather than stressing about things that might happen, things that might not happen, I'm just here right now. I'll take what I'm given and run with it."

The 23-year-old had time with the offense while Rodgers skipped involuntary workouts and was able to get his reps in with the first-team offense before No. 12 showed up.

Love is learning as much as he can now and believes in his abilities on the field.

"I definitely think I'm maxing out all the reps," Love said. "Even the reps where I'm like, 'Ah, man. I wish I had done this, I wish I had done that,' I get to go back on film, watch it and just be able to learn. You learn more from your mistakes than from your successes. So to be able to have that time to grow and learn, I think, is huge.

"What it comes down to is, I'm always confident in myself, but it's about being a lot more comfortable, relaxed, and being able to process things a lot faster. And that all ties into it. I definitely feel very confident in myself right now."

When it comes to the outside noise, it can be hard to ignore, but Love says he tries his best to not let the talk get to him.

"I am human. And that stuff's going to be there, regardless," he said. "But I think I do a pretty good job at compartmentalizing it. I don't even want to think about that stuff."

Love finished last season with 131 snaps, went 36 for 62 with 411 yards with two touchdowns, three interceptions and three sacks.