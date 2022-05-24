In an offseason that was filled with a tidal wave of blockbuster trades and star movement, it's downright shocking that Aaron Rodgers of all players remained with his current team. But, that's exactly what happened with the back-to-back NFL MVP inking a three-year, $150.8 million extension with the Green Bay Packers back in mid-March.

At various points over the last calendar year, it did feel like Rodgers and the Packers were earmarked for divorce this offseason, which would have thrust 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love up the depth chart as QB1. This extension now not only means that Love will be the backup in 2022, but Rodgers' new deal runs through Love's entire rookie contract. That sets up the possibility for him to never take a meaningful snap in Green Bay.

Nevertheless, Love did tell reporters on Tuesday that he was happy to see Rodgers get his deal.

"I was super happy for Aaron," said Love, via Nicole Manner of Fox 11 Green Bay. "Obviously, the dude deserves it with what he's done the last two years. but personally for me, it just means that I'm about to be a backup again — for this year. And that's all I can control right now. I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time it's like, 'ah.' You know?"

Similar to last offseason when Rodgers was away from the team for the offseason program, Love is again taking the reins with the first team and getting the starter's reps with Rodgers absent.

"It was kind of the same because you didn't know what was going to happen," Love said. "And obviously now that he's signed, he's back, I don't think it changes anything for me. Like I said, I'm still here. I'm still going to do my job and I'm competing to try to be that guy if he wasn't here, if he is here. So, he's not here right now, so I'm the one getting all the 1s reps. So I look at it as I'm the guy right now."

With the Rodgers saga now figured out, it does beg the question of what the Packers will now do with Love. Again, if Rodgers sees the end of this new contract, Love will in all likelihood be elsewhere in the NFL. Next offseason -- when the Packers will need to decide whether to pick up Love's fifth-year option -- could be a fascinating mile-marker to see where things could eventually lead for the 23-year-old as he tries to find his way into the starter conversation somewhere in the league.