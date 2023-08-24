Challenging a former NFL running back to a foot race is never a good idea, especially if you are a 44-year-old comedian. Kevin Hart learned that lesson the hard way, and now he is in a wheelchair for the time being.

Hart posted a video to Instagram in which he explained his injury. He and Ridley got into an argument about who would win in a race, so they decided to settle it by running the 40-yard dash. As you might expect, it did not go well for the world famous comedian.

Hart said he tore multiple muscles in his abdomen, and he laid out his injuries in agonizing detail. He also said the incident served as a stark reminder that he is no longer a spring chicken.

"We get out there, we go run the 40-yard dash," Hart said. "40-yard dash. Guys, I blew all my s--t. Tore my lower abdomen, my abductors. I don't even know what that is, but I tore them. I tore those too. I can't walk. Sit my ass down. This is 44."

Hart received quite a bit of feedback from the celebrity community with stars like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Will Smith commenting on the video.

Even if Hart hadn't gotten hurt, it would be hard to imagine the race going well for him. After an excellent career at LSU, Ridley played eight seasons in the NFL, four of them with the New England Patriots. In 2012, Ridley rushed for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns.

That's not exactly the type of person you want to challenge to a race, and Hart probably won't be making that mistake again.