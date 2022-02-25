Rumblings of a reported rift surrounding Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals was one of the more unexpected subplots to come across the wire during the early stages of the offseason. The former No. 1 overall pick grabbed the attention of the NFL world after he scrubbed all photos and affiliation of the team on his social media platforms. Then, reports surfaced that there were indeed issues between Murray and the Cardinals where the quarterback's maturity was questioned.

While that was a turbulent time for the franchise with its most important player, it appears like things have subsided. Jane Slater of NFL Media reports that Murray and the Cardinals are now on the same page and are moving forward together.

This latest report does jive with a recent social media post by Murray, who said: "All of this nonsense is not what I'm about, never has been, never will be. Anyone who has ever stepped between those lines with me knows how hard I go. Love me or hate me but I'm going to continue to grow and get better." That post included a picture of Murray in a Cardinals uniform, signaling that things are in a good place with the organization.

Kyler Murray ARI • QB • 1 CMP% 69.2 YDs 3787 TD 24 INT 10 YD/Att 7.87 View Profile

In the immediate aftermath of these reports surfacing, the Cardinals also released a statement where they reaffirmed that "nothing has changed regarding our opinion and high regard for Kyler Murray." Owner Michael Bidwill told Arizona Sports 98.7-FM on Friday that he spoke to Murray on Thursday night and said: "Put me in the corner of 'I love him' and I know he's going to get better."

Along with that rift reportedly being resolved, Slater adds that Murray and the Cardinals are now working toward either exercising the quarterback's fifth-year option or come to terms on a long-term contract extension. The 24-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract this season. As it relates to an extension, Bidwill added that Murray is "a part of our long-term plan."

This past season, Murray helped lead the Cardinals to an 11-6 campaign that ended with a playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the opening round. That included a late-season collapse where they lost four of their last five to close out the regular season. Despite that lackluster ending, Murray again put together an impressive statistical season. He had a career-high 69.2 completion percentage and threw for over 3,700 yards for the third consecutive season.