The Philadelphia Eagles are entering a new era. Doug Pederson was fired earlier this offseason after a five-year run with the team that included the franchise's first Super Bowl victory, but concluded with the team missing the playoffs in three consecutive seasons and dropping all the way to 4-11-1 last year.

In his place, the Eagles hired Nick Sirianni. Sirianni was formerly the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, working under head coach Frank Reich -- who himself was the offensive coordinator under Pederson on the Eagles' Super Bowl team.

One of the holdovers from arguably the most important unit on that Super Bowl team -- the offensive line -- is quite impressed with the job Sirianni is doing so far this offseason. Right tackle Lane Johnson, who is heading into his ninth NFL season and working his way back from an injury that limited him to only seven games last season, likes what he sees from his new coach.

"He's taken great command of the team early on," Johnson said during an appearance on ESPN, per Jeff Skversky of WPVI. "I think what I appreciate about him the most is he holds everybody accountable. When we go to practice, it doesn't matter if you're a veteran or a rookie on the first day. If you're making mistakes, he'll push you on the board. Not to call you out, but really to kinda get you better. What that shows, if he can do that with veterans, then the younger guys will come along as well. That's been my impression early on. It's been a lot of fun, really a lot of energy. Moving forward, we have a lot to prove."

The Eagles will have to translate whatever they're doing this offseason onto the field during the regular season, and with a less talented roster than they have had in some previous seasons. In the NFC East, though, it's possible that being merely average on each side of the ball can make you one of the best teams in the division.