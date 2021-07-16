Michael Brockers wasn't with the Detroit Lions when Matt Patricia was the head coach. He's heard enough stories from Lions players that played for Patricia to know what he was like during his three seasons coaching Detroit.

New Lions head coach Dan Campbell is the opposite of Patricia, from what Brockers has gathered -- sharing his findings on The Jim Rome Show this week.

"There's a lot of guys coming from that ex-Patricia era and they're like 'Man this coaching staff understands,'" Brockers said to Rome, via SB Nation's Pride of Detroit. "'This coaching staff talks to you, they communicate with you.' And you see a lot of guys loving that and buying in.

"When you have that. I've seen that turnaround from 4-12 and then going to the playoffs the following year. Man, I just think we're off on the right foot. It's definitely going to be exciting to move forward with this team."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six Newsletter". See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Brockers seems a few similarities in Campbell to Sean McVay, his head coach the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Campbell, while having a fiery personality, was a former player. His ability to reach out to players is an advantage heading into Year 1 as a head coach.

"The way you communicate is vital, because a lot of guys don't want to be yelled at or screamed at and stuff like that," Brockers said. "Some people just want you to talk to them like a man, getting an understanding of what you're talking about and what you're trying to teach, and then let's roll.

"A lot of players in this league, we're not about the BS. Just tell us what we've got to do, explain it to us in terms that we understand, though, and let's get the job done."

The culture is certainly different in Detroit, one the players appreciate after dealing with Patricia's style the past few years.