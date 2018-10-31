LOOK: Browns coach Bob Wylie's granddaughter dressed up as her grandpa for Halloween

If you watched HBO's "Hard Knocks" this summer, there's absolutely no way you could've come away from it forgetting Bob Wylie.

His title is Cleveland Browns offensive line coach. But he's famous for so much more. A thick Northeastern accent. A walrus mustache. A stomach that jiggles with every "set hut!" He almost single-handedly made the show, let alone made the Browns interesting this season.

It's no surprise, then, that Wylie is a popular Halloween-costume inspiration among sports fans this week.

And it turns out his own granddaughter might have pulled off the best impersonation.

As the Browns shared on Twitter Wednesday, the little girl had Bob Wylie's look down to a tee -- with some added cuteness:

Coach Bob Wylie's granddaughter went as her grandpa for Halloween this year 😂#sethut pic.twitter.com/NNFB7Uc19r — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 31, 2018

If the 2018 Browns produce nothing else, well, they sure can be proud of what they gave us this Halloween.