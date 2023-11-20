Following the Cleveland Browns' 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Sunday's AFC North clash, Browns cornerback Mike Ford decided to rub a little salt into the wound.

After the game, Ford was seen tossing a Terrible Towel on the ground right in front of a Steelers fan and gave the fan a Browns rally towel instead. Then, as he made his way towards the locker room, Brown gestured wiping himself with the Terrible Towel.

While Ford made quite the statement following the game, he only managed to record one tackle in the big win.

The Steelers had tied the game at 10-10 courtesy of a 28-yard field goal from kicker Chris Boswell with 7:40 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, the Browns were able to embark on an eight-play, 48-yard drive to set up the game-winning field goal from kicker Dustin Hopkins.

The two teams split the season at one game apiece as the Steelers earned a 26-22 win in Pittsburgh back in Week 2. Sunday's matchup was pivotal in the division race since the Browns were able to move just a half-game back of the Baltimore Ravens for first place.

While the Browns and Steelers won't see each other again during the regular season, the Ford clip will likely stick around as bulletin board material until the next time the two teams share the field.