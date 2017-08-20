LOOK: Marshawn Lynch sits again for anthem; Derek Carr supports Khalil Mack

Over the last few days during the NFL preseason, there have been a number of moments that resonated loudly amid the chaos and depressing behavior seen on a daily basis in society. Tragedy is striking too often in America right now.

NFL players are taking a stand, and it should not be surprising to see Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sitting on the bench during the national anthem for the second straight week.

Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sits during the national anthem prior to the preseason game against the Rams. USATSI

Lynch sat during the national anthem before the first Raiders preseason game, although Jack Del Rio later claimed this is something Lynch has done throughout his career. There is some question about the accuracy of that, and there is a history of Del Rio not supporting such silent statements.

Last week Lynch didn't actually play; he was suited up this week and had his first carry for the Raiders since leaving retirement to join Oakland's roster.

He was not the only player making a statement. Rams pass rusher Robert Quinn was also spotted holding his fist raised, something Quinn did for much of last season.

Additionally, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was standing there during the anthem with teammate Khalil Mack (they were actually drafted together) and put his hand on his back.

Derek Carr placed his right hand on Khalil Mack's jersey for entirety of national anthem tonight. pic.twitter.com/hlt2LGqtL2 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2017

It's a small, subtle gesture but no different than the decision of Chris Long to put his hand on Malcolm Jenkins' jersey as Jenkins held his hand up during the national anthem.

These guys are teammates, brothers and people. They want to support one another because that's what people should do to one another. Good for them.