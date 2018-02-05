LOOK: Pink crushes a Twitter troll who dissed her Super Bowl national anthem
Did anyone really think Pink of all people would take shade lying down?
Pink did what Malcolm Butler apparently couldn't (if you talk to Bill Belichick at least) and battled through the flu to deliver the national anthem before the Super Bowl. The Eagles fan needed to pop out a cough drop to do it, but she powered through. Although some users took issue with her rendition of the anthem (and her music in general), Pink seemed to deal with the backlash just fine -- and in her own unique way.
Props to King Sullivan for having the ability to laugh at themselves and change their name to Dirty Couch in response, but if you were seriously thinking about going after Pink for her singing, maybe reconsider.
Pink grew up outside of Philadelphia, so singing in front of her hometown team before it played in what would become the biggest game in the franchise's history was a huge honor for her. She certainly wasn't going to let the flu -- or some trolls on Twitter -- bring her down.
The Eagles went on to win, completing the perfect night for the singer. She added at the end of the night in an Instagram post that singing the national anthem has been her dream since 1991 when she saw Whitney Houston sing it.
Trying to practice the flu away. I’ve been waiting to sing this song since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can’t write this stuff I swear! And here we are. I’ve arrived at another one of my dreams which is slowly becoming a sort of nightmare. I will tell you, this is one of the biggest honors of my life, singing this song in front of my family, my military family, my dad and brother and step mama and family and the world. And the EAGLES!?!?! I promise I will do my best, as I always do. As far as the gremlins that got me into this mess, you can cough at me for the rest of your lives. If it’s a contest, babies, you win. #spreadthelove #spreadthegerms #pleasegivememyvoiceback #ificansingimgonnakillit
