Super Bowl 2018: Pink battling the flu, but will still sing national anthem

Everything is on the line for the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But a bigger question than who will win? How will the national anthem go? Pop star Pink is scheduled to perform the anthem, but she's battling the flu this week.

The three-time Grammy winner (and 19-time Grammy nominee) was nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance at this year's Grammy Awards for "What About Us" (Ed Sheeran won in the category). Pink is not only singing the anthem while under the weather in front of one of the biggest audiences in the biggest event of the year; she's doing so before her favorite team plays.

Ummm. I’m singing the national anthem and the EAGLES ARE PLAYING?!?!?! IS THIS FOR REAL?!?!?!THATS WHASSUP!!!!!!!! Shtjtkd widnamc ckamcnsnzncbx!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wooohooooooooooooioooooooooooooooooooooooooiiiiiiooooooooooo — P!nk (@Pink) January 22, 2018

It is for real.

The game will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday as the Eagles go for their first Super Bowl title in franchise history. The Eagles have played in two others, losing to the wild-card Raiders, who Philly was favored against, in Super Bowl XV and the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. The Patriots, meanwhile, are playing for their sixth -- all of which will have come since 2002. Justin Timberlake and Leslie Odom Jr. will also have performances at the Super Bowl, with the former headlining the halftime show and the latter singing "America the Beautiful."

Pink will sing shortly before the game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at U.S. Bank Stadium in frigid Minneapolis.