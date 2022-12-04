The Seahawks have been one of the NFL's top offenses this year, thanks in large part due to the emergence of both quarterback Geno Smith and running back Kenneth Walker III. On Sunday against the rival Rams, however, the star teammates were not pleased with each other. Despite leading Los Angeles in the first half, Smith and Walker could be seen exchanging words -- and literally pointing fingers at each other -- in a moment of frustration.

It's unclear precisely what Smith and Walker were discussing, but the latter appeared to be blaming the quarterback for something while reviewing a recent possession with assistant coaches. The rookie defiantly pointed in Smith's direction while two different coaches lightly held him back, motioning him away from his teammate and toward the bench. Smith then returned a finger while responding to the running back, with two coaches sitting between the players on the bench.

Smith, for what it's worth, was off to a statistically hot start against the Rams, going 9-for-14 with two touchdown passes in the first half, leading Seattle to a 14-13 lead. Walker, meanwhile, got three carries for 36 yards before exiting with an ankle injury. The second-round draft pick, who's eclipsed 600 rushing yards as a breakout starter in the backfield, was initially ruled questionable to return, but the Seahawks ruled him out for the remainder of the game early in the second half.