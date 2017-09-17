LOOK: What NFL players do when they have to go to the bathroom during a game

In case you were wondering ... Eagles corner Dexter McDougle takes care of No. 1 on the slideline

Dexter McDougle is a member of a strong Eagles defense that was gave Alex Smith and the Chiefs' offense a ton of problems Sunday. But McDougle himself encountered another problem during the game: He needed to use the bathroom. 

If you were ever wondering how players deal with this problem during a game, the answer isn't that they wet themselves -- unless you're former Dolphins linebacker Channing Crowder and former Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth. The answer is they get members of the team's staff to hold up towels around them while they do their business.

On Sunday, McDougle gave a live demo. Why McDougle didn't use the new medical tent on the sideline is beyond me. Maybe it was occupied. Instead, he settled for minimal privacy:

When you've gotta go, you've gotta go.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
All Access