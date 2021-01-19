The Mark Ingram era in Baltimore has officially come to a close. In the aftermath of the Pro Bowl back taking to social media on Monday evening hinting that his tenure with the Ravens was about to end, the club waived the veteran on Tuesday. In that social media post, Ingram, who fell out of the rotation in the backfield in 2020, thanked the Ravens brass before noting that he's "looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead"

"Thank you Mr. Bisciotti and the Ravens for being a first-class organization," Ingram tweeted. "I love the real ones in flock nation that supported me and showed luv!"

Meanwhile, Baltimore sent Ingram off with a highlight video of his two-year stint with the club and captioned it with "Once a Raven, Always a Raven."

Ingram signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Ravens at the start of free agency back in 2019 after a seven-year stint with the New Orleans Saints, who drafted him in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Alabama. The 31-year-old came out of the gate running in his first season in Baltimore, rushing for over a thousand yards for the third time in his career to go along with a career-high 15 total touchdowns. That effort earned him a Pro Bowl nod and helped the Ravens break the single-season rushing record for an entire franchise.

This year, however, Ingram was limited to just 11 games (nine starts) and was a healthy scratch throughout the tail end of the regular season. He finished the year with just 299 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Ingram was also a healthy scratch for Baltimore's divisional-round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The reason for that sudden demotion was due to the emergence of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins, who was selected by the Ravens in the second round last offseason. The first-year pro put together an impressive rookie season that not only saw him take over as the lead back in the Baltimore backfield but total 925 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns. With Dobbins the clear future in the Ravens backfield, that freed up the organization to move on from Ingram, save $5 million in 2021 cap space and allowing the former Pro Bowler to get a head start on free agency.

