The Tennessee Titans will try to crack into the win column for the first time in 2022 when they face the defending AFC East champion Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Titans (0-1) dropped a 21-20 decision to the New York Giants last week, while the Bills (1-0) throttled the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10. Tennessee has had success against Buffalo, winning the last two meetings, including a 34-31 triumph last October. The Titans also lead the all-time series, 29-17.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is a 10-point favorite in the latest Titans vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Bills vs. Titans picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's Larry Hartstein.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. Entering the 2022 NFL season, he is 427-344 all-time on NFL sides (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS (58 percent) and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

In addition, Hartstein has gone 23-12-1 on his last 36 NFL picks involving the Titans, returning $1,007. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has set his sights on Titans vs. Bills and locked in his NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and trends for Bills vs. Titans:

Titans vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -10

Titans vs. Bills over-under: 47.5 points

Titans vs. Bills money line: Tennessee +360, Buffalo -480

TEN: Titans are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 Monday games

BUF: Bills are 4-0-1 ATS in their last five games as favorites

Why the Bills can cover

Quarterback Josh Allen is off to another fast start for Buffalo. Last week in a win over the Rams, Allen completed 26 of 31 passes (83.9 percent) for 297 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 10 times for 56 yards and a score. In four-plus seasons as the Bills' QB, Allen has completed 62.6 percent of his passes and has a rating of 91.4. Despite two picks against Los Angeles, Allen compiled a rating of 112 in Week 1.

Defensively, linebacker Von Miller made his presence felt. He had three tackles for loss and two sacks last week in his Buffalo debut. It was his 21st career game with two or more sacks, fourth-most among active players. In four career games against Tennessee, Miller has 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. Miller had 9.5 sacks in 2021 while spending time in Denver and with the Los Angeles Rams. He has 117.5 career sacks.

Why the Titans can cover

Tennessee's offense often revolves around running back Derrick Henry, who rushed for more than 2,000 yards in 2020 and 937 yards in just eight games last season. In the season-opener, Henry carried 21 times for 82 yards (3.9 average), including a long of 18 yards. He has had success against the Bills in the past, including 143 yards rushing and three TDs in their last meeting. He will try score a rushing touchdown against Buffalo for the fourth game in a row, and third time in a row scoring two or more rushing TDs.

Also looking to make his presence felt is wide receiver Robert Woods. He made his Tennessee debut last week and had one catch for 13 yards. In his only career game against Buffalo, he had five catches for 74 yards and a score as a member of the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 27, 2020. Woods has a receiving TD in three of his past four games against AFC East opponents.

How to make Bills vs. Titans picks

Hartstein has analyzed this matchup from every angle and while we can tell you he's leaning Over the total, he has discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread.

So who wins Bills vs. Titans on Monday Night Football? And what critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?