The first Monday Night Football doubleheader of the 2023 NFL season takes place during the Week 2 NFL schedule, with the Panthers hosting the Saints and the Steelers hosting the Browns. Carolina is coming off a disappointing performance, barely reaching double-digits in a 24-10 loss to Atlanta. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young had just 146 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 38 pass attempts. He will make his second start on Monday, giving bettors plenty of NFL prop bets to evaluate.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh's offense only scored seven points in a blowout loss to San Francisco in Week 1, but quarterback Kenny Pickett threw for 232 yards. His passing yards total is 203.5 in the Week 2 NFL player props. Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Monday Night Football NFL prop predictions powered by SportsLine AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop. The AI predictions are determined by statistically learning from each player's historical data then quantitatively evaluating the strength of the opponents defense by assigning a numeric value out of 100 called a matchup score.

Once a prediction is formulated, the AI rating is generated using the prediction, the matchup score, and the odds of the market. For example, you could see a 5-star rating on an over bet if a player is facing a poor defense, their prediction differs from the line and there are favorable odds.

In addition, SportsLine AI is the first fully automated predictive model at SportsLine. It continuously refreshes on the most recent available data and can help you spot the biggest discrepancies in the lines. Its under bets cashed at a 67% clip in Week 1, bringing a commanding $4,277 for $100 bettors.

For Monday Night Football, the model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Week 2 NFL prop picks for every available prop market. You can only see the AI player prop predictions for Monday Night Football here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Monday Night Football

After analyzing both MNF games and examining the dozens of player prop markets, SportsLine AI says Saints quarterback Derek Carr goes over 240.5 passing yards. Carr completed 23 of 33 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in his New Orleans debut last week, finishing with a passer rating of 96.1. He had five completions of 20-plus yards, two of those going for at least 40.

Carr is working with a pair of elite targets in wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, who combined for nearly 200 yards last week. Second-year wideout Rashid Shaheed also had five catches for 89 yards and a touchdown, so Carr is not lacking weapons. Carolina allowed 24 points against Atlanta last week and the SportsLine AI has Carr finishing with nearly 300 passing yards on Monday Night Football. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Monday Night Football

In addition, SportsLine AI says another star sails past his total and has 12 other NFL props rated four stars or better. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Week 2 NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Week 2 NFL prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Monday Night Football props, all from the brand-new SportsLine AI built with cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques.