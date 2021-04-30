Ja'Marr Chase Joe Burrow LSU Tigers Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals fans were pleased to see their front office draft an offensive weapon for their team to use this upcoming season. Among those excited fans was a player on Cincinnati, starting quarterback Joe Burrow.

Following the selection with the No. 5 overall pick at the NFL Draft on Thursday, Burrow tweeted out a gif of his former college teammate celebrating a touchdown, which Cincy fans will hope will serve as a preview of what's to come.

Chase overlapped with Burrow for the quarterback's junior and senior season's in Baton Rouge, the latter of which was the record-breaking offense that LSU put together to win a national title. This past season, Chase opted out of the 2020-21 college football season in response to the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact that he actually contracted COVID-19. In a recent interview prior to the draft, he revealed that he even needed asthma pumps to help with his trouble breathing.

There are certainly some who might be concerned about a player's viability at the professional level after they not only stepped away from football for a year, but also dealt with a respiratory disease. However, if there's at least one person who's absolutely not concerned about any of that, and is just happy for Chase to be there, it's Burrow.