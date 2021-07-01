The investigation into the Washington Football Team and their alleged workplace misconduct has reportedly concluded, and a punishment has been handed down to the franchise and its owner. According to the NFL, Washington will pay $10 million -- which will be given to organizations "committed to character education, anti-bullying, healthy relationships and related topics."

This investigation was launched following a troubling report from the Washington Post published last July, which included 15 former employees claiming they were sexually harassed during their time with the club. Then in August, the Post published another report citing interviews of more than 100 current and former employees who claimed Washington owner Dan Snyder "has presided over an organization in which women say they have been marginalized, discriminated against and exploited." While Washington initially launched its own investigation, the NFL eventually took over the proceedings in late August.

Snyder released a statement following this latest development, which said that he agrees with Commissioner Roger Goodell's decision. He also said that he feels "great remorse" for those who had traumatic experiences working for Washington, and that he's dedicated to change.

You can read Snyder's full statement below:

Beth Wilkinson, who led the investigation, handed down 10 specific recommendations that Snyder and his wife Tanya, who was named co-CEO earlier this week, agreed to implement. Among them are new protocols for reporting harassment and the expansion of HR and Legal within the organization.

This is a developing story.