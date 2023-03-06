For a minute, it looked like Buccaneers linebacker Devin White was saying his fond farewell to the franchise he's played his entire career with. The Pro Bowler had a series of cryptic social media posts on Monday that did seem to indicate he'd be departing Tampa Bay, making folks think a trade was imminent.

White initially posted a picture to his Instagram account that showed him putting on his cleats in the Bucs locker room along with the caption "Thank ya" coupled with a pirate flag and peace sign emoji.

He followed that up with another photo of himself in a Buccaneers uniform with the caption "4 year went by fast." Lastly, White posted a picture of a sign that read, "God isn't asking you to figure it out. He's asking you to trust that he already has." Attached to that picture was White writing "Next Stop" with a checkered flag emoji.

Naturally, that would get the antenna up for anyone because White did make it sound like he was closing a chapter in his NFL story, specifically in Tampa Bay. However, that's not the case. The 25-year-old was able to extinguish that rapidly forming speculation with a follow-up post on Twitter where he said, "Next year we gone rock out even harder. I promise you #GETLIVE45 #GEAUXBUCS" along with posting a pirate flag emoji along with a man in a cowboy hat.

White also responded to those wondering about his prior social media posts and said he was merely reflecting on how quickly his first four years in the league have gone by.

The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft currently has one year left on his rookie contract after the team previously picked up his fifth-year option for 2023 that'll pay him $11.7 million. While he is set to become an unrestricted free agent next offseason and looking at a tremendous payday, the Tampa Bay Times reported on Monday in the wake of all this speculation that the team has no plans to trade him. So that reaffirms that he'll at least be the leader of their defense for next season.