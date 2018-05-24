NFL owners reportedly didn't vote on the league's new national anthem policy
According to Outside the Lines, no formal vote was held before the league announced its new anthem policy
According to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the league's new policy mandating that all players and team and league personnel who are on the field for the singing of the national anthem must stand during the anthem or else be subject to penalties was approved by a unanimous vote of NFL owners.
On Wednesday, however, 49ers owner Jed York announced that he had abstained from voting. On Thursday afternoon ESPN's Outside the Lines reported something that, if true, shows Goodell's claim to be even less accurate.
According to Seth Wickersham, the owners did not hold a formal vote on the new policy. Instead, league executives just polled owners and then "knew how they would vote."
There was also apparently a second abstention from that poll, as Raiders owner Mark Davis reportedly abstained as well.
Jets chairman Christopher Johnson (who is running the team while his brother, Jets owner Woody Johnson, serves as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom) volunteered to pay all fines incurred by any Jets players for violating the policy.
According to Jim Trotter of NFL.com there were 8-10 owners who, before the meetings, expressed support for keeping the league's anthem policy "as is," as they believed the protests were fading and the league should instead focus on community work being done by players.
It seems fairly clear that, whether one agrees with the actual policy or not, the NFL's roll-out and messaging campaign surrounding the policy has not gone well.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Zay Jones out for spring due to knee
Jones was involved in a bizarre nude incident earlier this offseason
-
Report: New Jersey mulls gambling suit
New Jersey spent millions fighting a lawsuit from the four major pro leagues and NCAA over...
-
49ers group invests in Leeds United
Niners president Paraag Marathe took a seat on the club's Board of Directors
-
Niners reveal throwback unis from 1994
Jerry Rice showed up for the unveiling of the Niners' awesome throwbacks
-
Report: NFL polled public on Kaepernick
Before the 2017 season, the league apparently sought fan input on whether Kaepernick should...
-
Reich not worried about Luck's health
Luck is still recovering from shoulder surgery performed last offseason