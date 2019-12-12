NFL Week 15 picks, odds: Bears shock Packers, Bills survive Steelers, Rams roll over Cowboys
Picks and predictions for every single game on this week's schedule
Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday with a battle of AFC foes, and then, this weekend, we get some anticipated matchups with serious playoff implications -- including crucial games that could help decide division races.
Can the Texans rebound to stay atop the South? Or will Tennessee take control at home? Can Drew Lock's magic extend into Arrowhead Stadium? Might the Bears play spoiler at Lambeau? Will the Eagles or Cowboys go ahead in the NFC East? We'll find it all out in the coming days.
A week after yours truly finished 10-6 picking Week 14 straight-up (and 9-5-2 against the spread), we've got more predictions and picks against the spread -- for every single game on tap -- as you prepare for the next wave of action. Enjoy!
New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens
Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)
Point spread: Ravens -14.5
Not buying the Jets' decent five-game stretch as a sign they're actually decent. Neither should you. The only thing that might keep this from getting insanely ugly is the short week of prep for the Ravens, who still benefit from being at home.
Prediction: Ravens 29, Jets 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5
Look, we all know by now that Jameis Winston is good for a pick or two. But the Bucs move the ball like nobody's business. David Blough should be better than when he played Minnesota, but his Lions are no match, at this point, for Tampa Bay.
Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Lions 17
Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Eagles -4.5
Washington's defense isn't horrible, and the Eagles are down a couple more starters after Monday's ugly and injury-riddled win over the Giants. But Jim Schwartz should be able to disrupt Dwayne Haskins enough to keep the Birds in the NFC East race.
Prediction: Eagles 24, Redskins 16
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Packers -4.5
It's never safe to pick against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau, but you know what? The Bears are playing good football right now, the Pack have been stumped by good defenses before, and Green Bay will have a chance to rebound vs. the Vikings anyway.
Prediction: Bears 27, Packers 24
New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Patriots -9.5
Now that they've taped the Bengals' sideline signals, is there any doubt the Patriots are winning here? Just kidding. Kind of. Cincinnati may be able to run the ball to keep things close, but New England will not drop this one in the thick of a hunt for playoff seeding.
Prediction: Patriots 26, Bengals 17
Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Titans -3
Bill O'Brien's team can't be much less prepared than it looked against Denver, but that doesn't mean Deshaun Watson's going to save Houston from giving up the AFC South lead. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry should have a day against the Texans defense.
Prediction: Titans 28, Texans 26
Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Seahawks -6
The Panthers have struggled against the run all year long. Good thing for them they're up against ... one of the best rushing teams in the league. Russell Wilson and Co. shouldn't have a whole lot of trouble staying pace with San Francisco while on the road.
Prediction: Seahawks 30, Panthers 21
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -9.5
Drew Lock is the talk of the AFC West after his second straight win, and, let's be honest, it'd be kind of fun if he can pull off a third at Arrowhead. K.C. isn't nearly as porous as Houston in the secondary, though, and Patrick Mahomes is still the real deal.
Prediction: Chiefs 26, Broncos 18
Miami Dolphins at New York Giants
Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Giants -3.5
Pat Shurmur's got to get another win at some point, right? Well, you'd think, but Miami isn't afraid to just completely abandon the run and go bombs away with Ryan Fitzpatrick. For that reason, the Dolphins are primed to scar New York fans even more.
Prediction: Dolphins 28, Giants 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Raiders -6.5
So much for Gardner Minshew lighting it up in place of Nick Foles. Oakland has been slumping just as bad, but the Jags are exactly what they need to get going, especially on the ground, where Josh Jacobs is expected to be back.
Prediction: Raiders 27, Jaguars 20
Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Browns -2.5
Kyler Murray should have a real chance to rebound coming back home against a so-so Browns team, but Cleveland's offense, poorly and inconsistently coached as it may be, simply has more talent -- and will be up against Arizona's own shoddy "D."
Prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 26
Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers
Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5
This is definitely the kind of game the Vikings would lose -- on the road, after a sneakily ugly divisional win, against an overlooked AFC opponent, with the Packers looming on the horizon. Philip Rivers should just dump off to Austin Ekeler all day long.
Prediction: Chargers 27, Vikings 24
Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: 49ers -11
The Falcons have done a heck of a job turning an abomination of a season into something. But Kyle Shanahan shouldn't be worried. Even half of San Francisco's Week 14 output will be good enough to take care of business at home.
Prediction: 49ers 24, Falcons 17
Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Point spread: Rams -1
Jason Garrett has to be feeling the heat. Fortunately for the Rams, Sean McVay couldn't care less about that. And he's got a defense capable of limiting Dak Prescott enough to ensure Los Angeles stays alive in the NFC wild-card picture.
Prediction: Rams 26, Cowboys 21
Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Point spread: Steelers -2
Pittsburgh should be favored. The Steelers are quietly really, really solid. That defense is not to be trifled with. But for whatever reason, I can't shake the feeling Sean McDermott and Josh Allen are going to find a way to get it done in a low-scoring affair.
Prediction: Bills 16, Steelers 15
Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints
Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Point spread: Saints -9
It'd be nice to think Frank Reich has a prime-time upset in him, but man, do the Colts have to be worn thin right now. After getting roasted through the air by Jameis Winston, they're going to have a tough time facing Sean Payton's arsenal on the road.
Prediction: Saints 31, Colts 23
Benjamin's record
Last week: 10-6 (9-5-2 ATS)
Season (straight up): 126-81-1
Season (against the spread): 99-105-4
