NFL Week 15 picks, odds: Bears shock Packers, Bills survive Steelers, Rams roll over Cowboys

Week 15 of the 2019 NFL season gets underway Thursday with a battle of AFC foes, and then, this weekend, we get some anticipated matchups with serious playoff implications -- including crucial games that could help decide division races.

Can the Texans rebound to stay atop the South? Or will Tennessee take control at home? Can Drew Lock's magic extend into Arrowhead Stadium? Might the Bears play spoiler at Lambeau? Will the Eagles or Cowboys go ahead in the NFC East? We'll find it all out in the coming days.

New York Jets at Baltimore Ravens

Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Ravens -14.5

Not buying the Jets' decent five-game stretch as a sign they're actually decent. Neither should you. The only thing that might keep this from getting insanely ugly is the short week of prep for the Ravens, who still benefit from being at home.

Prediction: Ravens 29, Jets 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Look, we all know by now that Jameis Winston is good for a pick or two. But the Bucs move the ball like nobody's business. David Blough should be better than when he played Minnesota, but his Lions are no match, at this point, for Tampa Bay.

Prediction: Buccaneers 34, Lions 17

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Redskins

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -4.5

Washington's defense isn't horrible, and the Eagles are down a couple more starters after Monday's ugly and injury-riddled win over the Giants. But Jim Schwartz should be able to disrupt Dwayne Haskins enough to keep the Birds in the NFC East race.

Prediction: Eagles 24, Redskins 16

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Packers -4.5

It's never safe to pick against Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau, but you know what? The Bears are playing good football right now, the Pack have been stumped by good defenses before, and Green Bay will have a chance to rebound vs. the Vikings anyway.

Prediction: Bears 27, Packers 24

New England Patriots at Cincinnati Bengals

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -9.5

Now that they've taped the Bengals' sideline signals, is there any doubt the Patriots are winning here? Just kidding. Kind of. Cincinnati may be able to run the ball to keep things close, but New England will not drop this one in the thick of a hunt for playoff seeding.

Prediction: Patriots 26, Bengals 17

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3

Bill O'Brien's team can't be much less prepared than it looked against Denver, but that doesn't mean Deshaun Watson's going to save Houston from giving up the AFC South lead. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry should have a day against the Texans defense.

Prediction: Titans 28, Texans 26

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -6

The Panthers have struggled against the run all year long. Good thing for them they're up against ... one of the best rushing teams in the league. Russell Wilson and Co. shouldn't have a whole lot of trouble staying pace with San Francisco while on the road.

Prediction: Seahawks 30, Panthers 21

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Drew Lock is the talk of the AFC West after his second straight win, and, let's be honest, it'd be kind of fun if he can pull off a third at Arrowhead. K.C. isn't nearly as porous as Houston in the secondary, though, and Patrick Mahomes is still the real deal.

Prediction: Chiefs 26, Broncos 18

Miami Dolphins at New York Giants

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Giants -3.5

Pat Shurmur's got to get another win at some point, right? Well, you'd think, but Miami isn't afraid to just completely abandon the run and go bombs away with Ryan Fitzpatrick. For that reason, the Dolphins are primed to scar New York fans even more.

Prediction: Dolphins 28, Giants 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at Oakland Raiders

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -6.5

So much for Gardner Minshew lighting it up in place of Nick Foles. Oakland has been slumping just as bad, but the Jags are exactly what they need to get going, especially on the ground, where Josh Jacobs is expected to be back.

Prediction: Raiders 27, Jaguars 20

Cleveland Browns at Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Browns -2.5

Kyler Murray should have a real chance to rebound coming back home against a so-so Browns team, but Cleveland's offense, poorly and inconsistently coached as it may be, simply has more talent -- and will be up against Arizona's own shoddy "D."

Prediction: Browns 31, Cardinals 26

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

Point spread: Vikings -2.5

This is definitely the kind of game the Vikings would lose -- on the road, after a sneakily ugly divisional win, against an overlooked AFC opponent, with the Packers looming on the horizon. Philip Rivers should just dump off to Austin Ekeler all day long.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Vikings 24

Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -11

The Falcons have done a heck of a job turning an abomination of a season into something. But Kyle Shanahan shouldn't be worried. Even half of San Francisco's Week 14 output will be good enough to take care of business at home.

Prediction: 49ers 24, Falcons 17

Los Angeles Rams at Dallas Cowboys

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

Point spread: Rams -1

Jason Garrett has to be feeling the heat. Fortunately for the Rams, Sean McVay couldn't care less about that. And he's got a defense capable of limiting Dak Prescott enough to ensure Los Angeles stays alive in the NFC wild-card picture.

Prediction: Rams 26, Cowboys 21

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -2

Pittsburgh should be favored. The Steelers are quietly really, really solid. That defense is not to be trifled with. But for whatever reason, I can't shake the feeling Sean McDermott and Josh Allen are going to find a way to get it done in a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Bills 16, Steelers 15

Indianapolis Colts at New Orleans Saints

Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Point spread: Saints -9

It'd be nice to think Frank Reich has a prime-time upset in him, but man, do the Colts have to be worn thin right now. After getting roasted through the air by Jameis Winston, they're going to have a tough time facing Sean Payton's arsenal on the road.

Prediction: Saints 31, Colts 23

Benjamin's record

Last week: 10-6 (9-5-2 ATS)

Season (straight up): 126-81-1

Season (against the spread): 99-105-4