Week 5 in the NFL is nearly in the books with just the Packers and Raiders left on the slate on Monday night. As is the case essentially every week, there is a lot to digest from this latest collection of games, including a handful of injuries to some of the more high-impact players like quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson, along with Justin Jefferson and Matt Milano.

Those situations will certainly force teams to adjust their approach for Week 6, and will force the betting lines to shift as well. Below, we'll get our first glimpse of all the Week 6 matchups and get our impression on the early lines to see if there is anything they can tell us about who the oddsmakers initially see coming out on top.

Note: Green Bay and Pittsburgh are both on the bye in Week 6.

Week 6 early odds

(All lines via SportsLine consensus odds; all games on Sunday unless noted)

Game Early line Early total Early moneyline Broncos at Chiefs (Thursday) Chiefs -10.5 50.5 Broncos +403, Chiefs -547 Ravens at Titans (in London) Ravens -3.5 40 Ravens -192, Titans +161 Panthers at Dolphins Dolphins -14 48.5 Panthers +592, Dolphins -894 Colts at Jaguars Jaguars -4.5 45.5 Colts +175, Jaguars -212 Vikings at Bears Vikings -3 48.5 Vikings -162, Bears +137 Saints at Texans Saints -2.5 40.5 Saints -135, Texans +113 Seahawks at Bengals Bengals -3 46.5 Seahawks +125, Bengals -148 49ers at Browns 49ers -4.5 42 49ers -198, Browns +167 Commanders at Falcons Falcons -2.5 42 Commanders +113, Falcons -133 Patriots at Raiders Raiders -3 42.5 Patriots +129, Raiders -153 Cardinals at Rams Rams -6 47 Cardinals +207, Rams -256 Lions at Buccaneers Lions -3 45.5 Lions -172, Buccaneers +145 Eagles at Jets Eagles -6.5 42.5 Eagles -273, Jets +220 Giants at Bills Bills -14.5 46.5 Giants +604, Bills -925 Cowboys at Chargers (Monday) Cowboys -2 47.5 Cowboys -130, Chargers +110

Notable movement, trends

Broncos at Chiefs

The big concern for this game was going to be the status of Travis Kelce as he suffered a non-contact ankle injury in the win over Minnesota. However, he was able to return to the game and even caught a touchdown, so there is a massive sigh of relief in that regard. Kansas City is 3-2 ATS this season, while the Broncos have yet to cover a road game this season. This total is the biggest on the slate and for good reason as Denver is allowing offenses to average 36.2 points against it per game. With that in mind, it's not surprising to see the Over sporting a 4-1 record in Broncos games this season.

Ravens at Titans (in London)

As we saw with the Bills this past week, the travel element of this game should be on your radar. However, both of these teams were stateside in Week 5, so there is no clear advantage as the Jags had as they were already based in London due to their game the week prior. Both offenses are looking to rebound after losses in Week 5 where each failed to sniff 20 points. Combined, the Under is 8-2 between these teams this season.

Panthers at Dolphins

This is a David vs. Goliath matchup when looking at these offenses. The Dolphins are a juggernaut that leads the league in both passing and rushing yards. Meanwhile, Carolina is in the bottom half of the league in total yards. So, to see this as a two-touchdown spread in favor of Miami is not that surprising. After all, the Dolphins have a +46 point differential coming into Week 6 and the Panthers are -53 in that category. Miami is also 2-0 ATS at home while the Panthers are 0-3 ATS on the road this season.

Colts at Jaguars

The status of Anthony Richardson is worth monitoring here. Indy's rookie quarterback reportedly suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder on Sunday, which could keep him out of this matchup. If so, that'd thrust Gardner Minshew into the starting lineup under center. The Jaguars are starting to find their rhythm after posting back-to-back wins in London, including an upset victory over the Bills. Both of these teams are 3-2 ATS on the year, but the Colts are 2-0 ATS on the road.

Vikings at Bears

Minnesota couldn't pull off the home upset over the Chiefs and now might be without Justin Jefferson, who was unable to finish that game due to a hamstring injury. Naturally, his status will be worth watching as this line has moved to Vikings -3 after opening at Vikings -3.5. Kirk Cousins and company will now travel to Chicago to take on a Bears team that is starting to find its stride with Justin Fields posting back-to-back impressive performances. They'll also have the rest advantage after playing on Thursday. However, the Bears have yet to earn an ATS win at home and the Vikings are 1-0-1 ATS on the road this year. The total will be interesting to watch play out as the Over is 5-0 for the Bears this season, but just 1-4 for the Vikings.

Saints at Texans

The Saints come into Week 6 after going on the road to Foxborough and pitching a 34-0 shutout over the Patriots. That win helped them keep pace in the NFC South and gave them their first ATS road win of the year. Away from Caesars Superdome, the Saints are now 1-1-1 ATS and now travel to Houston to face a Texans team that couldn't fend off a late rally by the Falcons, who kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Still, Houston has been a solid bet this year owning a 3-2 ATS record. The total could be the way to attack this game with the Under standing a perfect 5-0 in Saints games this season while it's 3-2 for the Texans.

Seahawks at Bengals

Seattle had a bye in Week 5, so they'll have the rest advantage over a Cincinnati team that was just in Arizona taking on the Cardinals. The Bengals finally started to look like themselves on offense this past week with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase connecting for three touchdowns in the win. The Seahawks have been a good team to lean on throughout the first month as they went 3-1 ATS, which includes a 2-0 ATS mark on the road. They have the offensive firepower to keep up with the Bengals if they continue this track we saw in Arizona, so this could be a play on the total.

49ers at Browns

San Francisco just flexed its Super Bowl muscles on Sunday night with a blowout win over the Cowboys. Now, they are 4.5-point road favorites as they gear up for a trip to Cleveland after opening as a field goal favorite. The Niners are 4-1 ATS this season and have an NFL-best +99 point differential. The Browns were on bye last week and have a defense that, in theory, should give the 49ers offense fits. That said, this San Francisco unit has yet to score fewer than 30 points, so it'll be up to Deshaun Watson -- who was nursing an injured shoulder before the bye -- to keep pace.

Commanders at Falcons

Washington had no answer for Justin Fields and the Bears offense on Thursday night and were put to rest rather quickly en route to a 40-20 defeat. The Commanders specifically had issues defending the deep ball, but it remains to be seen if that weakness can be exploited by a Falcons team that is more run-oriented. Atlanta pulled off a late win over the Texans at home, thanks to Younghoe Koo's game-winning field goal as time expired. The Falcons are 1-2 ATS at home this season, while the Commanders have been a solid bet on the road, sporting a 2-0 ATS record.

Patriots at Raiders

The Patriots continue to look lost and arguably hit rock bottom on Sunday in a shutout loss to the Saints at home. Bill Belichick's team has now been outscored 72-3 over the past two games and now will face a Raiders team led by Josh McDaniels, who is well-versed in the Patriots offense. Those struggles have likely contributed to this line bumping from Raiders -2.5 to Raiders -3. Of course, Las Vegas will be working on a short week after playing on Monday night, which, in theory, should give the Patriots a slight edge. New England is 1-4 ATS on the year and the Under is 4-1.

Cardinals at Rams

Arizona saw Cincinnati firing on all cylinders on Sunday and had no answer for Ja'Marr Chase, who exploded for three touchdowns. Now, they'll have to pick up the pieces from that loss and travel to L.A. to face a Rams team that fell to the Eagles, but did see the return of Cooper Kupp. The Rams are 3-1-1 ATS this season, while the Cardinals are 3-2. Given Kupp's return and with Arizona games sporting a 4-1 record with the Over, the total may be the avenue to go down with this NFC West head-to-head.

Lions at Buccaneers

No Gibbs? No St. Brown? No problem. Even with the Lions missing a couple of key pieces on offense, they were still able to drop 42 points in a win against the Panthers. That was large in part thanks to multiple turnovers forced by the defense and rookie Sam LaPorta catching two touchdowns. Detroit is now 4-1 ATS on the year and is a perfect 2-0 ATS on the road. It will now go to Tampa Bay to face a Bucs team that was on the bye in Week 5, but have been impressive throughout the first month and are 3-1 ATS. The Lions were able to cover their lone game this season as a road favorite and the Bucs did lose their only game as a home underdog.

Eagles at Jets

Philadelphia was able to hang on to beat the Rams in L.A. to remain perfect on the season. Jalen Hurts enjoyed a strong day on the ground with 72 yards rushing and a touchdown, but it was the Eagles defense that came up clutch in the second half. They now travel to East Rutherford to take on a Jets team that also earned a road win by taking down the Broncos. Philly is currently sitting as a 6.5-point road favorite and has covered all three of their games in this scenario this season. Meanwhile, the Jets are 2-1 ATS as a home dog.

Giants at Bills

The question for this game will be the status of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, who suffered a neck injury during New York's Week 5 loss to the Dolphins. If he is unable to go, Tyrod Taylor would be the next man up. This is the biggest spread on the Week 6 slate as Buffalo is a 14.5-point favorite after it fell to the Jaguars in London. While the Giants are dealing with an injury at quarterback, the Bills did see linebacker Matt Milano go down with what is reportedly a serious leg/knee injury. That's also not to mention that the team already lost star corner Tre'Davious White for the year the week prior. The Giants have yet to record an ATS win this season and are coming into Week 6 0-5 ATS. The Bills are 2-0 ATS at home.

Cowboys at Chargers

Dallas had no answers for the 49ers on Sunday night and was blown out in what was expected to be a clash of two of the NFC's best teams. Instead, the Cowboys are now looking to rebound off that four-turnover performance when they head to SoFi Stadium for a matchup against the Chargers. Despite that defeat, the Cowboys are still looked at as a 2-point road favorite, but that has shifted a bit after the line opened at Cowboys -2.5. The Chargers were on the bye in Week 5 and are currently on a two-game winning streak. They are 1-1 ATS at SoFi Stadium this season, but the Cowboys haven't been a sturdy bet on the road as they are 1-2 ATS away from AT&T Stadium.